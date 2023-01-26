MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building.

Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the impact caused a dark-colored sedan to go into a newly opened banquet hall, leaving a large hole in the building.

The banquet hall’s owner, Deidre Coleman, said the crash is definitely a setback for her business.

“I feel bad because I’m just opening up my business, and now I have to have another expense that costs me, you know, to have,” she said. “I feel like it’s not fair.”

Paramedics transported the injured victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

