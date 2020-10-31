2 brothers who went missing in Fort Lauderdale found safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located two young brothers “in good condition,” one day after they went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 11-year-old Alando Brown and 7-year-old Tavaris Johnson had been last seen along the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Officials did not suspect foul play at the time of their disappearance.

In a tweet posted just before 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Brown and Johnson have been found safe.

