BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The 16th annual Concours d’Elegance is raising funds with style in Boca Raton this weekend.

The Boca Raton Concours is hosting the three-day event benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

A gala dinner and show were held Saturday night, on day two of the event.

Guests mingled as classic and race cars were placed front and center.

“I’m so excited. You know, Rick came up with this idea,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “He had a vision to bring a world-class Concours d’Elegance here to Boca Raton to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, and boy, did he do that.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. attended as the event’s honorary race car driver.

Sunday’s main event will feature some luxury vehicles to be judged.

