DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 12-year-old boy who went missing from Deerfield Beach, thanks to a watchful person.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jenavious Janvier had been last seen in the area of 700 NW 40th St., at around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Janvier stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He had been last seen wearing a red uniform polo shirt, long khaki pants, gray shoes and a Fortnite backpack.

Wednesday night, BSO officials said a person who learned that Janvier had gone missing from watching the news spotted him at a park in Coral Springs and called law enforcement.

Janvier was found unharmed and is being reunited with his family.

