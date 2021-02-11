Broward to stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward State Attorney has issued a new directive when it comes to misdemeanor marijuana cases.

State Attorney Harold Pryor sent out a memo to Broward law enforcement agencies announcing that his office will be handling misdemeanor marijuana cases in a “non-criminal manner.”

“Prosecuting these cases has no public safety value and is a costly and counterproductive use of limited resources,” the memo reads.

Pryor did say that charges that are attached to other offenses will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

“It is recommended that, in lieu of making an arrest, law enforcement use their discretion,” Pryor said. “This can include referring adult cases to local diversion programs in their jurisdiction; or issuing a civil citation if the individual otherwise qualifies.”

The state attorney’s office said the threshold for a felony charge of marijuana is 24 grams.

The full memo can be read below.

Download Previous Next

___

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.