Broward school district reaches tentative agreement with union to boost teacher pay

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers in Broward are celebrating a victory after reaching a deal with the school district.

The school board agreed to boost teacher’s pay by about 2%.

Additionally, teachers will receive an annual bonus between $2,300 and $8,000 through 2023.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was at the conference to speak about the contract agreement.

“The tentative agreements create raises for teachers, with the District continuing to pay for insurance, as well as looking for improvements to teachers’ evaluations and created more time to teach,” he said.

Superintendent ⁦@RobertwRuncie⁩ announces tentative contract agreements for the educational professional employee group represented by the BTU. pic.twitter.com/JOMCagd0V5 — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 23, 2019

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the district,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco. “Our bargaining team worked very heard and we appreciate the activism of the members throughout the negotiations process.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.