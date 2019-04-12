Broward public safety officers given over 1,000 stuffed animals to comfort children

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a thousand stuffed animals that were donated to public safety officers in Pompano Beach will be used to sooth children going through a rough time during difficult encounters.

The Florida Humane Society gave bags filled with the plush bunnies, lambs, cats and dogs to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of Pompano Beach Fire Rescue on Friday.

The public safety officers will then give the furry gifts to children who need comforting during a difficult situation.

“They encounter children or adults, they come into their homes, and they make that connection, to not just distract them, but take their minds off of what’s happening at the time,” said BSO Deputy Aaron Moore.

The Humane Society receives the toys from PetSmart Charities and has been donating them to the force for several years.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.