Broward Mayor backs Gregory Tony for 2020 Sheriff election

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Mayor Dale Holness announced he will be supporting Sheriff Gregory Tony in the upcoming election.

Holness officially endorsed Tony on Thursday despite the recent scandals surrounding the sheriff involving his previous job applications.

The mayor praised Tony for the work he’s done for the community saying, “I am proud to stand with Sheriff Tony as the right person to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office now and the years to come.”

Tony gave thanks to the Broward leader for his endorsement.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the mayor for the county I represent,” said Tony.

