FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local boy got a surprise visit by Broward first responders.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Thursday a parade of their first responders surprising an 8-year-old recovering from a kidney transplant.

When they learned of the boy’s love of Spider-Man, they joined forces with local businesses to throw an out-of-pocket Marvel Make-A-Wish celebration for him.

