(WSVN) - Broward County is updating its mask policy due to the omicron variant.

Starting Monday, those visiting government facilities must wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The revised policy cites the surge of omicron cases in the county while ensuring the safety of frontline workers and the public.

Face coverings are still required for county employees.

