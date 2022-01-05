FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is stepping up security to help fight gun violence and social media threats, which have reached an all-time high across South Florida schools.

On Dec. 17, a code red took place at South Plantation High School after the threat of a gun on campus.

That same day, a 16-year-old was found with a loaded gun at Miramar High School. The student was arrested.

“There has been a huge uptake in scares, which makes it almost impossible for our teachers or our students to learn or to provide education because, you know, we live in a community where it happened,” said Broward County School Board member Debbie Hixon.

Hixon is referring to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy where her husband, Chris Hixon, the athletic director at MSD, was killed, along with 16 other students and faculty.

This comes as the Broward County School Board discussed adding metal detectors to all schools.

“It would not have stopped what happened on Feb. 14, but if it has the chance to let someone know, there are a lot of other things that happened on Feb 14. that hadn’t gone, that the gates had been locked, he would’ve had to go through a single point of entry, so we corrected those things. It’s a deterrent,” said Hixon.

“You know, the fact we’re doing metal detection, hands on metal detection, now in 2022 that’s great,” said Broward County School Board Member Lori Alhadeff. “Personally, I feel that we should’ve implemented after the tragedy, but we’re here now.”

At least one metal detector wand will be added at all schools in the county.

“So it will be random. It’ll be a learning process, and I think, unfortunately, the world we live in, it’s a requirement,” said Hixon.

Wanding for weapons is already happening at football and basketball games. The school board said with all the social media threats and actual weapons found on campus so far this year, it is absolutely necessary.

“This board is committed to making sure that we implement and we continue to implement procedures and policies that Broward County Schools in a fair and equitable way, where nobody is targeted, nobody is discriminated against,” said Broward County School Board Member Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Wands are already being purchased. The school board will formally vote to approve the wands Jan. 11. They said this needs to happen to protect students and teachers on campuses across Broward County.

