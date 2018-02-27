Broward County commissioners meet for 1st time since Stoneman Douglas shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County commissioners convened during a Tuesday morning meeting for the first time since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Commissioners discussed several topics including the demolition of the freshman building at Stoneman Douglas, where the shooting took place. The building currently has a fence surrounding it, but county leaders are asking for it to be taken down.

On Tuesday, the commission asked for funding from Florida legislature for the demolition and for the construction of a new building.

Another resolution voted on was for “common sense gun control” and to consider a ban on semi-automatic rifles along with a limit on ammunition sales. The resolution passed unanimously.

Another topic spoken about regarded the creation of a task force to examine every aspect of what happened during the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

The board of commissioners also took time to honor Coconut Creek officer Michael Leonard, who first spotted accused shooter Nikolas Cruz and helped make the arrest.

“His instincts paid off because he got into some neighborhoods and happened upon him,” said Coconut Creek Police Chief Butch Arenal. “Once he did, he handled it so professional and could very well have hurt this defendant. Mike’s number one concern, being the kind of person he is, was, ‘Could I have the wrong person? I don’t want to hurt the wrong person.'”

Commissioners deemed Feb. 27 as Officer Michael Leonard Appreciation Day and Coconut Creek Police Department Appreciation Day.

“It’s so hard to say that when all my brothers and sisters are heroes,” said Leonard. “Law enforcement, fire services, first responders — they’re all heroes. I was just doing my job that day.”

Leonard has been serving the community for the last 17 years.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.