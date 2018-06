BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach, Friday morning.

Officials said he was walking on the tracks off Pembroke Road and North Federal Highway when he was hit.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene and police are investigating.

