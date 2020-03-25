Brightline suspends service until further notice to help prevent virus’ spread

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brightline has suspended service in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in South Florida.

The company announced on Wednesday that its services have been suspended effective immediately.

Around 250 workers have been laid off, officials said.

Miami Beach has also suspended its free trolley service. All routes will stop Thursday at 7 p.m. until further notice.

