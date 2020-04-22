Breakthru Beverage Group donates 100 meals to health care workers in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health care workers in Broward County were given a special donation by one industry-leading organization.

Breakthru Beverage Group, a prominent North American beverage distributor, honored the health care workers of Springtree Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, a long term care facility in Sunrise.

They provided 100 individual meals to the employees who work there caring for the vulnerable, elderly population.

In a statement Springtree Rehabilitation and Health Care Center said, “During these uncertain times it is great to see industries come together to overcome the challenges that face us all, especially our frontline healthcare workers!”

