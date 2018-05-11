Bond increased to $75K for men accused in Miami Beach Gay Pride attack

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The bond has been increased for a group of men accused of attacking a couple on Miami Beach during the Gay Pride festival.

According to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the bond for the four suspects has been increased to $75,000 each. Upon their release, the men will be on house arrest and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Due to my office filing hate-crime related enhanced felony offenses against the 4 defendants charged in the SoBe assault during Gay Pride Parade, my prosecutor's Motion for Increased Bond granted today. Defendants taken into custody & new bond of 75K w/GPS house arrest set on all — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) May 11, 2018

According to police, 20-year-old Luis Alonso, 21-year-old Adonis Diaz, 21-year-old Juan C. Lopez and 21-year-old Pablo Reinaldo Romo attacked Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov outside of a bathroom on April 8.

The violent attack happened almost immediately after the the Miami Beach Gay Pride festival, and investigators said the men yelled an anti-gay slur in Spanish before the brawl ensued.

The four suspects have all been charged with a hate crime. If convicted they each face up to 30 years in prison.

