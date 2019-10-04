Boil water advisory issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale.

City officials issued the advisory as a precaution at around 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said crews are working to repair a six-inch water main break near Las Olas Boulevard and San Marco Drive.

Homes and businesses in the area may have low water pressure as they begin repairs, officials said.

The order will stay in place until tests come back showing the water is safe to drink, and the work on the water main is expected to take anywhere from three to four hours to finish.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.