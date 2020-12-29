Boeing’s 737 Max completes round trip flight out of MIA after being grounded nearly 2 years

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Boeing’s 737 Max marked its runway return with a flight out of South Florida, after experiencing some turbulence last year with their planes.

The model took to the skies once again after the passenger planes were grounded following two deadly crashes.

Tuesday morning, the model departed for a round trip flight between Miami International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The plane returned to MIA at approximately 5:09 p.m.

“We’re confident that the aircraft is ready to go, and we’re looking forward to the flight today,” said Robert Isom, American Airlines President. “This is an aircraft that has been more highly scrutinized than any ever before.”

The entire fleet has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes claimed 346 lives — Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in the incidents,” Isom said. “This is an opportunity for us to learn from those incidents and make sure aviation is safe and safer than it’s ever been before.”

On Dec. 2, the airline flew a test flight of the 737 Max from Texas to Oklahoma.

“Well, this is the first flight, and I can tell you, as we take a look at our loads, there really isn’t anything to distinguish these flights from the rest of the system, and we haven’t seen anything to suggest people are booking away,” Isom said, “but at American we are trying to be incredibly transparent.”

The goal was to help boost confidence in the plane.

“I was just like, ‘I’m getting on this one, that’s it,'” said passenger Fatima Lindsey. “I got here safe, so I would just say the plane is safe.”

She said she didn’t think twice when she heard a message before boarding letting passengers know they would be flying to New York on the Boeing 737 Max.

The United States is one of the first countries to have aviation authorities approve the use of the 737 Max.

The FAA, just last month, approved the changes Boeing made to the jet.

“All of our pilots of the property will be trained to fly the max by the end of March,” said Boeing 737 Fleet Training And Standards Senior Manager Capt. Allen Johnson.

American Airlines representatives said they expect to phase more of the aircraft into their schedule through January beginning with one round trip per day.

Airline leaders say during booking and in announcements at the gate, passengers will be notified their flight is on a 737, and they’ll have a choice to make a change if they’re not comfortable.

“It went really well,” said passenger Justine Laufer. “Honestly, it was a smooth flight, felt like any other flight, very safe, very easy. I knew they did extensive testing, and it was going to be very safe. It ended up being fine.”

“It’s so big,” said Lindsey. “It’s a lot of legroom, lot of moving space, and it’s just so nice.”

“One big thing for all of our pilots at American, and all of our passengers even, they should understand that every time our pilots get on the planes, they make the decision that the plane is safe to fly, and that’s the same with this Max,” said American Airline pilot Capt. Chris Hurrell.

