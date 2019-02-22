BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The 13th annual Boca Raton Concours D’Elegance kicked off with a benefit showcasing exotic cars, custom motorcycles, extravagant boats and private jets.

Guests came together on opening night inside an aircraft hanger at the Boca Raton Airport, Friday.

Proceeds from the three-day event, which was founded by auto magnates Rick and Rita Case, will benefit a local charity.

“Thank you very much, we appreciate you for being here and supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County and the 12,000 kids that we serve,” said Rick Case as he addressed attendees.

Comedian and car aficionado Jay Leno will host this year’s event and also serve as a celebrity judge.

