OFF PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – A boat has sunk after it caught fire off Port Everglades.

U.S. Coast Guard members, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the fire several miles east of the entrance to the port, Thursday afternoon.

Two people were on board the vessel at the time it caught fire, and they were picked up by Coast Guard members and do not need medical attention, officials said.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce HD captured thick black smoke billowing into the air from the boat, as a cargo ship navigated around the blaze.

The vessel sunk shortly after.

