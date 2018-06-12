BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials in the Florida Keys found a binder filled with family documents dating back to the 19th century, and now they’re hoping to return it to its rightful owners.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the family whose history is sprawled out in the pages of the binder found at an RV park in Big Pine Key that was destroyed by Hurricane Irma back in September.

The binder is filled with family pictures, news articles, birth and death certificates dating back to the 1850s.

One page had the names of Fred Schaeffer Boyer Sr. and Lillian Mae Fernandes.

If you can help get the binder back to the appropriate relatives, contact Monroe Sheriff’s Office Deputy Seth Hopp at 305-745-3761.

