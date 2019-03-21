Billy Corben takes film on Miami Drug War to South Florida stage

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Director Billy Corben is taking his well-known documentary “Cocaine Cowboys” to a South Florida stage.

Corben’s film gave a dramatized look into a hitman’s life during and after the Miami Drug War in the 1980s.

The modified story is moving from the big screen to the production stage as “Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy” for South Florida audiences, now offering a more in-depth dive into the city’s history.

“I think it’s helpful, especially in a town like this,” said Corben, “to remind people of its history, who we are, where we come from.”

The play focuses on hitman Jorge “Rivi” Ayala when he turned against drug queen Griselda Blanco.

“His deposition and the interviews, the many days of interviews, that we conducted with him in person. That’s sort of the backbone of the story,” said Corben.

The play was made with the intent to entertain audiences while teaching them about Miami’s history.

Corben hopes the live performance will reach audiences beyond South Florida as well.

“I think it would be great to have a show that originated here in Miami, by Miami playwrights such as Aurin Sqyre and I, have a chance to travel,” said Corben. “That’s really the dream.”

The show will run at The Colony Theater through April 7.

To purchase tickets for “Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy,” click here.

