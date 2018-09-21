Bicyclist killed, 2 hurt in Davie crash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was killed and two people inside a pickup truck sustained injuries after they were struck by a car in Davie.

According to Davie Police, the driver of the car and the bicyclist were traveling northbound on Davie Road when the bicyclist was struck near Southwest 42nd Street, Friday night.

The driver then hit the pickup truck, causing the vehicle to roll over and end up on its side.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said both the driver of the car and pickup truck might have been driving at excessive speeds.

A witness stayed at the scene with the driver of the car, also an adult male. That motorist is being tested to determine whether he was somehow impaired at the moment of the crash.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the driver and passenger in the pickup truck is unknown.

Authorities shut down the 4200 block of Davie while they continue to investigate, They advised drivers to avoid the are and seek alternate routes.

