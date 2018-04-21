SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a bicyclist to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 120th Street and 137th Avenue, just after 11 a.m.

The driver of the car stopped and remained at the scene.

The victims sustained traumatic injuries.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson South Trauma Center for treatment.

