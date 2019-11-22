Best Buddies International recognizes 7’s Ed Ansin with Spirit of Leadership award

MIAMI (WSVN) - An international organization known for helping others is honoring Channel 7’s owner.

WSVN owner Ed Ansin will receive the Spirit of Leadership at a gala in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Friday night.

It’s a bond that has been going strong for over a decade. WSVN and Best Buddies work hard to give back, and Ansin, one man behind this team effort, is getting recognized in a very big way.

Best Buddies is a global volunteer movement dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships and more.

“Best Buddies is a great organization. It does wonderful work,” said Ansin. “We are pleased that we can be a part of it and help the kids, help the community.”

This year, at the 23rd Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala in Wynwood, Ansin, the Co-founder, President and CEO of Sunbeam Television Corporation, will receive the award for all of his hard work and support.

“It’s a tremendous honor for my father,” said Andy Ansin, Vice President of Sunbeam Television. “I mean, certainly you couldn’t pick a more dignified group to be involved with, people who have given back to their communities, given back to the societies. Congratulations, dad.”

“Ed, we are so proud, and we are so honored to be able to bestow upon you the Spirit of Leadership award,” said Founder, Chairman and CEO of Best Buddies International, Anthony Kennedy-Shriver. “You join incredible people — Muhammad Ali, my dad, Sargent Shriver, Carlos Slim, some of the greatest leaders in the world. You belong in that company.”

Ansin’s dedication and millions of dollars in donations led to lasting bonds across South Florida and beyond.

“As I recollect, my Dad actually received a hand written letter from Anthony Shriver,” said Ansin. “My dad says he gets very few of those, and he read it, called up Anthony. I think they set up lunch, and everything evolved from there.”

Shriver recalled the moment when the partnership with Ansin was born..

“I think it must go back maybe 15 years with us. Started small, worked his way up. He’s had a giant impact on Organization Boston,” said Shriver. “He’s brought us into the living rooms all over South Florida with Channel 7 here in Miami.”

Gabriel Holmes is WSVN’s Best Buddy.

“I was shocked when I found out I was going to work at Channel 7,” said Holmes. “I had been working here for a year and 7 months, surrounded by good coworkers. I just love working here so much, and I love this place.”

Ansin is receiving this distinguished award on a day packed full of events to raise awareness and money.

From a Best Buddies candy making event with the likes of Miss Universe and Miss Florida to a 70-mile cycling challenge.

“It’s a 70-mile cycling event to raise money for Best Buddies and support our programs of inclusion and acceptance,” said Shriver.

The hard work continues with Ansin there every step of the way.

“I think that’s the long-term legacy of the Ansin family and their impact in the South Florida community,” said 7News anchor Craig Stevens. “When we become a part for these causes that we really believe in, we go all in.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Best Buddies.

