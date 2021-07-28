FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With school starting soon, the debate over masks is front and center in South Florida.

Many school administrators, parents and students at Broward County Public Schools are divided on the topic.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggested new guidelines for students K-12. They recommend teachers, staff and students wear masks.

“I would love to go back with no mask, but I think it’s just the best safe way to do it with the mask,” said student Harrison Dakin.

A workshop held for BCPS where mask-wearing was up for discussion delayed the digest of the new guidance from the CDC.

“We want to make sure that we have the most current information from the CDC,” said Dr. Rosalind Osgood of the BCPS Board.

Demonstrators gathered outside the BCPS headquarters to protest masks by setting them on fire.

“It is time to cast off this symbol of tyranny,” one man said.

Weeks ago, Miami-Dade Public Schools announced mask use would be optional in the fall.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said this decision was made before the current spike. He said in a statement, “In light of the recent release of updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, we believe it is prudent to take this back to our taskforce of medical and public health experts. This is an important decision that cannot be rushed and must continue to be evaluated based on the scientific information available.”

The CDC’s move came a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a closed-door panel discussion on universal masking in schools, something he said should absolutely not be imposed.

The teachers union in Miami-Dade said they do support the CDC’s updated guidelines.

BCPS will meet for further discussion of masks in school on Wednesday afternoon.

