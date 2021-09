SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The BB&T Center is now going by a new name.

It will be known as FLA Live Arena temporarily.

The home of the Florida Panthers and live shows in Sunrise will sport the new name as they search for a new official title.

It has been called the BB&T Center since 2012, but a new merger did not include the naming rights.

