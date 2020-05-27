Barber shops, nail and hair salons reopen in Miami Gardens on Wednesday

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Barber shops, nail salons and hair salons in Miami Gardens have been given the green light to reopen their doors to customers on Wednesday.

Employees at these service establishments must follow guidelines including using disposable supplies and not sharing tools.

No walk-ins should be allowed, only customers who have made an appointment ahead of time.

City officials said employees should also have temperature checks at the beginning of each workday.

For a full list of guidelines required by the City of Miami Gardens, click here.

