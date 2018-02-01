Baby otter rescued near Tampa, now in rehab

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A baby otter has been rescued near Tampa and is now in rehabilitation.

The 3-week-old river otter was found alone in the backyard of a home.

The otter, now known as Petunia, is still too young to open her eyes.

Crews couldn’t find her mother, so Petunia is staying at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island.

While there, Petunia will be nursed and learn to socialize with other otters, before eventually being returned to the wild.

