Baby airlifted after suffering burns from boiling water in Miami Gardens

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant has been airlifted to the hospital after suffering burns from boiling water in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene located on the 5400 block of Northwest 159th Street just after 9:30 a.m., Monday.

According to neighbors, the mother was boiling water on the stove when she turned with the pot of water and tripped over the baby, who was crawling on the floor.

The infant was airlifted in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“She’s a mother. You know how that could feel. I wouldn’t want to feel that ever. I hope everything gets better for you guys,” said neighbor Ester Reynoso.

The father of the child said he is unaware of what condition his son is in.

Police are currently investigating.

