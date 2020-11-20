AutoNation donates 100 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida car company partnered with local organizations to help those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

AutoNation teamed up with Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Harvest Drive Florida to donate 100 Thanksgiving meals on Friday.

“We just thought for the holidays, let’s bless some people that’s out in our surrounding communities with not only Thanksgiving meals but a little bit extra for after the holidays,” an AutoNation spokesperson said. “Just let them feel loved and blessed, and that we wrapped our arms around them as we had our company do to us.”

The meals were loaded up into cars and given to those families who live in Coconut Creek and Margate.

Meanwhile, associates at Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek, part of the AutoNation network of stores, gave up their gift cards given to them by the company and used them to give back to the community.

“A lot of them, an overwhelming majority, gave it back and said, ‘We want to do something for the community,’ so that’s really how this got started, and we were able to put these 100 meals together,” Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek spokesperson Cliff Beverly said.

All AutoNation stores in Broward and Miami-Dade counties will also serve as drop-off locations for the community to donate new, unwrapped toys to underserved families.

