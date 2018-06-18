Authorities: Woman leaves 3-year-old in vehicle overnight

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators learned 33-year-old Casey Dyan Keller traveled to a liquor store Saturday night with three children, returned home but left the 3-year-old in the car.

SCSO arrested Casey Dyan Keller, 33, of Sanford, and charged her with child neglect with great bodily harm after she left a 3-year-old child in a vehicle overnight. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/3MHJbHSlL6 — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 17, 2018

Authorities tell news outlets Keller realized the child wasn’t in the apartment Sunday morning and called 911 to report the vehicle missing with the toddler inside.

Deputies responded to Vista Haven Apartments and found the girl inside the vehicle with the windows up.

Authorities say the child is in critical but stable condition at a hospital. Keller was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

