Authorities: Police cadet accidentally shoots himself at gun range in Medley

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said a police cadet accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Medley.

The trainee was in stable condition when he was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

He was practicing at a gun range located near Northwest 95th Avenue and 100 Street on Wednesday night.

Classmates and instructors of the cadet were able to give him first aid before rescue crews arrived.

