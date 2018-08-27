Authorities make contact with Former Hialeah teacher who posted menacing videos

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and federal agents have made contact with a former Hialeah school teacher who posted a concerning video online.

Hialeah Police traveled to Washington D.C. and worked with federal authorities to make contact with David Givins.

Givins was a former third grade teacher at North Hialeah Elementary School before he was let go in June 2014 over a certification issue.

He had been employed by the district for 13 years.

Givins created cause for concern after he posted videos to YouTube, which caused concern due to their menacing messages regarding the elementary school.

“I want the armored tanks,” he is heard saying in one video, “200-plus armored tanks to seize North Hialeah Elementary and Miami-Dade County Public School Board building.”

In another video Givins said, “I apologize to the FBI, CIA, Department of Education, Florida Department of Education, Department of Justice for not killing people’s children.”

Officials have since made contact with Givins, but it is unknown if he was arrested.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement to 7News:

“While we cannot ascertain the validity of these concerning messages, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has taken all possible precautions to ensure that there is no imminent risk to students and employees of the school.”

Officials continue to investigate.

