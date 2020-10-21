Attorney arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies across South Florida

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida attorney has been arrested after a series of alleged back-to-back bank robberies.

According to police, 41-year-old Aaron Honaker was caught on surveillance video slipping a note to a teller before handing over some money.

Honaker is suspected in at least five bank robberies across South Florida over the last month, including a Wells Fargo branch near Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Valencia Avenue in Coral Gables.

He is currently in federal custody.

