At least 6 arrested in BSO drug bust of 4 homes near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested at least six people after they raided four homes near Fort Lauderdale at the center of a drug investigation.

7News cameras captured multiple marked and unmarked BSO vehicles in the Franklin Park community, near the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Court, Thursday afternoon.

“We seized drugs ranging from crack cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and Percocets,” said BSO spokesperson Robyn Hankerson.

In total, deputies said they seized 67 grams of crack cocaine, 131 grams of cannabis, 15 grams of Oxycodone and one gram of MDMA, which totals to around $5,000 worth of narcotics.

Authorities said three weapons — an AR-15 and two handguns — were seized in the bust. One of the handguns, a 9mm Smith & Wesson, was previously reported as stolen out of Pompano Beach in 2017.

Investigators also found roughly $2,000 in cash during the bust.

Video released by BSO showed investigators weighing some of the drugs in clear plastic envelopes.

Officials said they had received multiple complaints from area residents.

“When we heard of the complaints, we launched an investigation and really worked to assure that those complaints were heard and resolved,” said Hankerson. “We expect that if you see something, you say something, and that we’ll work together to investigate it and really try to bring that peace and restoration of safety back to communities.”

Detectives urge residents to report any suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods, such as street-level drug dealing.

Investigators said most of the people that were arrested will face charges for the sale and distribution of narcotics.

However, one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant for petit theft, deputies said.

