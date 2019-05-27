At least 2 dead in Miami Springs multi-vehicle crash

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people are dead after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Miami Springs

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Videos shared on social media showed one of the cars on fire as rescue crews and good Samaritans try to free a person trapped inside.

MDFR officials said at least one adult was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

An investigation into the fatal crash is underway.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as investigators have shut down Northwest 36th Street in both directions to as far west as Northwest 72nd Avenue, near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.