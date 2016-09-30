Artists to paint mural in Miami Police station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local artists will paint the first mural inside of a South Florida police station.

Christina Madison and other artists from Arts and Sol Studios in Wynwood will paint a mural inside City of Miami Police’s Grapeland Station, along 30th Avenue and 17th Street. She said the painting will create a vibrant atmosphere for officers.

“If you see these hallways, they are really bland and blank,” she said. “I mean, art brings a little bit of light to what they deal with, like therapy, everything like that.”

Madison said the mural will portray the friendly relationship between cops and police dogs while on duty.

