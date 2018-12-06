Armed robber opens fire inside Oakland Park convenience store

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released security video in hopes of finding a man behind an armed robbery in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video captured the gunman entering the Loren Food Mart near Northwest 38th Street and Powerline Road on Nov. 21.

The subject is then seen discharging his weapon as he approached the register. This is the moment, the clerk said, that he knew it wasn’t some sort of prank.

“The guy that was working here, he didn’t understand. ‘OK, he’s joking or something,'” a clerk said. “He was thinking he’s joking.”

Despite an attempt to conceal his face with a red bandanna, the gunman could be seen clearly in the video demanding cash from the register.

“All of the sudden he just came up,” the clerk said. “He was waiting outside. He was waiting for a customer to leave and then he put on his mask.”

In total, the clerk gave up around $600.

Employees at the convenience store said they’ve been on edge ever since the robbery.

“It was really dangerous,” the clerk said. “He could shoot the guy. He could shoot anybody, and it’s really fearful. You could not imagine how we’re working here right now. We are so scared, we are so scared to stay here. We cannot close this store. We cannot run the store.”

It’s the second time the store has been targeted in months.

The gunman is described to have last been wearing a black baseball cap with a black shirt underneath and a black long sleeve Nike jacket.

Police said nobody was hurt despite that shot being fired.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

