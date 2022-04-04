NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Families have been forced out of their homes after their apartment building was deemed unsafe in North Miami Beach.

The property owner of Bayview 60 Homes, located around Northeast 168th street, hired a structural engineer who deemed the building to be unsafe.

The owner requested the city to order an immediate evacuation around 2 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce hovered above the building where city inspectors could be seen checking out the units and areas of the building.

The building has been under investigation for several months.

Police came out and told everyone to leave the residence.

The area remains an active scene and is closed off.

Anyone who knows anyone who lives in the area, or if you’re a resident, can call the Bayview 60 Homes resident hotline at 305-646-9101.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.