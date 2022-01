LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to expand access to testing.

Another location opened for free PCR testing, Tuesday.

Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

Results take a few days and will be delivered via text.

