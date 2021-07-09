THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Python Removal Challenge has started, and the person who catches the most pythons will receive a large reward.

The annual challenge kicked off on Friday with the winner to receive a $10,000 reward.

The event’s goal is to raise awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to native wildlife in the Everglades.

The 10-day competition ends July 18.

