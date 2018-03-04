Animals stolen from wildlife sanctuary in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple animals have been stolen from a wildlife sanctuary in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday night.

A total of 7 lemurs, 5 marmosets, 4 monkeys, 7 birds, and 13 tortoises were stolen from the We Care Wildlife Sanctuary, located on the 15000 block of Southwest 212th Street, around 10 p.m.

A few days earlier, a fake Craigslist ad was posted about a sanctuary going out of business. The post read, “Free exotic animals. I’m not longer staying in business I can’t take care of these animals. I have lemurs, marmosets, tortoise, African grays, macaws, horses ect. First come first serve. We’re a sanctuary going out of business. If I’m not there just go around back and take what you want.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.