Angel Force to support Stoneman Douglas students at orientation

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A special group will be showing support for the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ahead of the voluntary orientation on campus, Sunday.

The Angel Force will spread their wings at the school, Sunday afternoon.

South Florida officials and community members will take part by wearing the symbolic costume, which is known for being a source of comfort and healing since 1993.

Back in 2016, the angels appeared after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The voluntary orientation is for students, parents and staff members, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

