AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Florida girl

MARTIN COUTNY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old Florida girl.

The search is on for 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler out of Martin County.

Investigators said Kimberly has long red hair and blue eyes.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly was last seen Wednesday at 11 p.m., leaving her parents’ home in Hobe Sound.

Officials said she may be with two white males in a black two-door truck.

” Kimberly is an emotionally fragile child and may have put herself in harms way by connecting with a stranger,” detectives said.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-678-8910, or 911.

