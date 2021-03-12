AMBER Alert issued after missing Tennessee teen, father spotted in Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Tennessee girl who, authorities say, was kidnapped by her father after the pair were spotted in Florida.

The alert was issued for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook.

According to Tennessee authorities, Daphne was kidnapped in 2019 by her father, John Westbrook. Officials believe she is being held against her will and that she is unable to communicate with the outside world. Police also said Daphne’s dogs, Fern and Strawberry, are also missing.

According to investigators, the pair were spotted in Fort Walton Beach, near Pensacola on March 6 in a rusty orange 1971 Volkswagen Beetle. The vehicle has no license plate or windshield.

Authorities initially believed the pair could be in Florida after, Fox 13 reports, Daphne managed to secretly contact a friend.

Detectives ultimately raided a home in Sebring, Florida belonging to Westbrook’s sister.

Investigators said Westbrook may have altered his and his daughter’s appearances. They also said that he is adept in digital security, cryptocurrency, making him difficult to trace.

Anyone who may have spotted Daphne, John or her dogs is asked to call the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office at 1-423-209-7425. Tips can also be submitted to FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.

 

