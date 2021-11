MIAMI (WSVN) - An Amazon driver was held up at gunpoint in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Friday near Southwest 142nd Court and 284th Street.

Police said the driver was not hurt.

The thief took the van and then dumped it blocks away.

One person has since been detained.

