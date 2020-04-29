Alligator found impaled with two arrows in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating after an alligator was found shot with arrows.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a call Wednesday morning about an injured alligator in Fort Myers.

The gator had two arrows impaled into its side and a rope wrapped around the gators snout and webbed feet. The gator was safely removed from the pond by deputies & @MyFWC. If you know anything about this illegal act of animal cruelty PLEASE call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) April 29, 2020

When they got to the scene, deputies discovered the alligator had been shot in the side with two arrows.

Deputies also discovered the creature had rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

Deputies said the gator was safely removed by deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

If you have any information on this incident, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

