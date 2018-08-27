All NB lanes reopen after dump truck overturns on I-95 near I-195 ramp

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have reopened all northbound lanes after a dump truck overturned on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on the highway near the I-195 ramp, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

The dump truck was temporarily blocking all but one northbound lane during evening rush hour. Two tow trucks worked to get it into the upright position.

As of 8 p.m., officials had reopened the lanes and cleared the scene.

Miami Fire transported one person to Jackson Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries.

