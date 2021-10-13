MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear after a section of downtown Miami had to be shut down due to a suspicious package.

Police responded to reports of the suspicious package near the Dade County Courthouse, Wednesday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT! N.W. 1 Ave – 2 Ave & N.W. 1 – N.W. 2 St has been shut down due to a suspicious package. Please avoid the area as detectives continue their investigation. #downtownmiami pic.twitter.com/y2AZMN2Y69 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2021

The package was found close to a gas pump used to fill police cruisers.

Investigators used a robot to try and get close to it.

It was rendered safe.

Northwest First and Second avenues and Northwest First and Second Street were closed to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.